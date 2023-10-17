FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 263.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 112.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,10,724 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.