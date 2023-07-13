FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Thursday after a selloff session a day earlier.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,237.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers of equities and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,196.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 25,009 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,01,416 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.