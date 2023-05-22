FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Overseas investors turned net buyers again on Monday after snapping the longest buying spree of 16 days in 2023 on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 922.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and bought Rs 604.57 crore worth of equities.

Institutions have bought Rs 31,698 crore worth of equities in May so far and have been net buyers of Rs 17,119 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.