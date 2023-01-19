ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day
Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 399.9 crore, according to NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after a day on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 399.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers, breaking a nine-days streak and sold stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, according to NSE data.Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 17,877.9 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers after a day on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 399.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers, breaking a nine-days streak and sold stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore, according to NSE data.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 17,877.9 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 187 points down, or 0.31%, at 60,858.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 58 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,107.85.
