FPIs Snap 17-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Tuesday, ending a 17-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 211.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 90.8 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Jan. 5.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 17,958.6 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.