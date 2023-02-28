FPIs Stay Net Sellers In February

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second consecutive month.

FIIs were net sellers in February, with a Rs 5,294 outflow.In January, the selloff of Rs 28,852 crore was the highest since the Rs 50,203-crore outflow in June last year.

Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that foreign portfolio investors sold more than they bought. They offloaded equities worth Rs 4,559.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

So far in 2023, foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian stocks worth Rs 52,555.3 crore.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fifth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,609.9 crore.

"Relative to January, the pace of selling has come down," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd., said.

"Rising rates in the US might lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets. South Korea and Taiwan witnessed good capital inflows this month," he said.