FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third straight day on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 760.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,144.7 for the third day, according to NSE data.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 20,860.5 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.