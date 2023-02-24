ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,470.3 crore, according to data from NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,470.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,401 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 45,973.6 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 142 points down, or 0.24%, at 59,463.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 point lower, or 0.26%, at 17,465.80.
