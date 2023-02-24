FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,470.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,401 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 45,973.6 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.