FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,218.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,203.1 crore for the 11th day in a row.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 44,895.4 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.