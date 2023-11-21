FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 455.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued to remain buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 96,433 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.