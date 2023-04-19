FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 13.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a two-day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 110.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 46,954.9 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.