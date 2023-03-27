BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 890.64 crore during the day, according to data from the NSE.
27 Mar 2023, 6:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock graphical analysis. (Source:&nbsp;rawpixel.com/ freepik)</p></div>
Stock graphical analysis. (Source: rawpixel.com/ freepik)
Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the third straight day on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 890.6 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the thirteenth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 1808.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the year so far, selling stocks worth Rs 53,692 crore.

Sensex and Nifty snapped two days of losses and ended marginally higher. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 127 points, or 0.22%, higher at 57,653.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.24%, to end at 16,985.70.

author-name
Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai
