FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the third straight day on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 890.6 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the thirteenth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 1808.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the year so far, selling stocks worth Rs 53,692 crore.