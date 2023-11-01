ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,816.9 crore.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,816.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,622.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 95,538 crore worth of Indian equiti...
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,816.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,622.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 95,538 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 284 points, or 0.44%, lower at 63,591.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 91 points, or 0.47%, down at 18,989.15.
Opinion
Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For The Second Day As Infosys, L&T, TCS Drag: Market Wrap
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT