FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 412.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,177.2 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 50,653.2 crore...
Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,177.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 50,653.2 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 401 points up, or 0.67%, at 60,056.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 119 points, or 0.68%, at 17,743.40.
