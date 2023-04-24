BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day

24 Apr 2023, 5:59 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@mayofi?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Joshua Mayo</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/stock-market?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Joshua Mayo on Unsplash)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 412.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,177.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 50,653.2 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 401 points up, or 0.67%, at 60,056.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 119 points, or 0.68%, at 17,743.40.

