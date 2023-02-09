FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also sold stocks worth Rs 205.3 crore, snapping a 13-day buying streak.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 48,336.9 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.