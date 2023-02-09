ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, according to data from NSE.
Save
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors also sold stocks worth Rs 205.3 crore, snapping a 13-day buying streak.Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net selle...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 144.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors also sold stocks worth Rs 205.3 crore, snapping a 13-day buying streak.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 48,336.9 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The Sensex ended 143 points, or 0.23%, higher at 60,806.22, while the Nifty gained 22 points, or 0.12%, to close at 17,893.45.
ADVERTISEMENT