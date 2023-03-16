BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Day In A Row
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Day In A Row

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 282.06 crore during the day, according to National Stock Exchange data.
BQPrime
16 Mar 2023, 6:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth straight day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 282.1 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,051.4 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, pulling out Rs 22,818 crore by March 16, 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Domestic benchmark indices were slightly higher after a choppy day of trade. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.14%, at 57,634.8, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 14 points higher, or 0.08%, at 16,985.6.

WRITTEN BY

Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
