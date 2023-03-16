FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Day In A Row

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth straight day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 282.1 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,051.4 crore.

Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, pulling out Rs 22,818 crore by March 16, 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.