FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the seventh day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 212.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 19th straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 743.3 crore, according to NSE data.

Institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 1,053 crore worth of Indian equities in 2022.