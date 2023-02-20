FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 159 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 86.2 crore, snapping a four-day buying streak on Feb. 17.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 43,032 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.