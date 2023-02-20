ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 159 crore, according to data from NSE.
ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 159 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 86.2 crore, snapping a four-day buying streak on Feb. 17.Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 43,032 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 159 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 86.2 crore, snapping a four-day buying streak on Feb. 17.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 43,032 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The BSE Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.51%, down at 60,691.54, while the Nifty 50 declined 100 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,844.60.
Opinion
FPI Investments In Indian Equities Drop 11% To $584 Billion
ADVERTISEMENT