FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for two days in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 645.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors, who were sellers in the last session, turned buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 77.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 97,032 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.