FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 344.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a three-day buying streak and offloaded stocks worth Rs 219.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 30,664 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 59,923 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.