FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 626.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,793.9 crore, the NSE data showed. This was the highest amount of net buying by domestic investors this month so far.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 9,655 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 38,914 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points higher, or 0.16%, at 62,724.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points higher, or 0.21%, at 18,601.50.
