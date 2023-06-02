FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 658.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second day in a row and bought stocks worth Rs 581.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Institutions have net bought Rs 6,489 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 35,748 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.