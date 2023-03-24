BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.4 crore during the day, according to the National Stock Exchange.
24 Mar 2023, 6:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@techdailyca?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Tech Daily</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/ztYmIQecyH4?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Tech Daily on Unsplash)
After a brief respite earlier this week, foreign investors remained net sellers on Friday, for the second day in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.4 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the twelfth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 2,555.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the year so far, selling stocks worth Rs 52,801.3 crore

The benchmark indices closed in the red on Friday after a volatile trading day. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.69% lower at 57,552.7.1, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.77% to end at 16,945.05.

