FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

After a brief respite earlier this week, foreign investors remained net sellers on Friday, for the second day in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.4 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the twelfth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 2,555.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the year so far, selling stocks worth Rs 52,801.3 crore