FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.4 crore during the day, according to the National Stock Exchange.
After a brief respite earlier this week, foreign investors remained net sellers on Friday, for the second day in a row.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,720.4 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the twelfth day in a row, mopping up stocks worth Rs 2,555.5 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign investors have been net seller...
