FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,061.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,350.1 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 20,153 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 671 points down, or 1.12%, at 59,135.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 177 points lower, or 1%, at 17,412.90.
Anjali Rai
