FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,417.2 crore, according to data from NSE.
23 Feb 2023, 6:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock graphical analysis. (Source:&nbsp;rawpixel.com/ freepik)</p></div>
Stock graphical analysis. (Source: rawpixel.com/ freepik)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,417.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the second day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,586.1 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 44,503.3 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

The Sensex closed 139 points lower, or 0.14%, at 59,605.80, while the Nifty 50 ended 43 points down, or 0.25%, at 17,511.25.

