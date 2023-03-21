ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Ninth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 1,454.6 crore, according to the NSE.
ADVERTISEMENT
Foreign investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the ninth day in a row on Tuesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,454.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive day as they mopped up equities worth Rs 1,946.1 crore.Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 202...
Foreign investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the ninth day in a row on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,454.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the ninth consecutive day as they mopped up equities worth Rs 1,946.1 crore.
Foreign institutions invested in Indian equities have remained net sellers so far in 2023, selling equities worth Rs 50,147.6 crore.
The BSE Sensex closed 446 points higher, or 0.77%, at 58,074.68, while the Nifty gained 119 points, or 0.70%, to end at 17,107.50.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
WRITTEN BY
Smriti Chaudhary is a Senior Website Producer at BQPrim...more
ADVERTISEMENT