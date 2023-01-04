FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Ninth Straight Day

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities for the ninth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,620.8 crore, according to National Stock Exchange data.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors continued buying for the 21st straight day with the purchase of Rs 773.5 crore worth of Indian stocks.

Foreign institutions net bought Indian equities worth Rs 14,398.8 crore in December but have remained net sellers of Rs 1,053 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 637 points, or 1.04%, lower at 60,657.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 190 points, or 1.04%, to end at 18,042.95.