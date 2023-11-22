FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 306.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 96,280 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.