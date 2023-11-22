ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 306.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 306.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors continued as buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 721.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 96,280 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.
