FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,169.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 832.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 48,124.2 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.