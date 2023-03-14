FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,086.96 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,121.9 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 19,362 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.