FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,560 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 639.8 crore for the 12th day in a row.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 47,455.4 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.