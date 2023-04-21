BQPrimeMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,116.8 crore, according to data from the NSE.

21 Apr 2023, 5:42 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock market trading. (Source:&nbsp;drobotdean/Freepik)</p></div>
Stock market trading. (Source: drobotdean/Freepik)
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,116.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,632.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 50,241 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.

The Indian benchmark indices ended the day flat, as advances in IT and consumer goods stocks were offset by declines in real estate, metals, and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06%, or 37 points, to end at 59,669.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02%, or about 3 points, to 17,621.05.

