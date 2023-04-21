FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,116.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. They snapped a 10-day buying streak on Monday.

Domestic institutional investors were buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,632.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers and have offloaded Rs 50,241 crore worth of stocks so far in 2023.