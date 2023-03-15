ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,823.9 crore.
Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 21,571 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.
