FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,271.3 crore during the day, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,823.9 crore.

Foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Rs 21,571 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.