FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 736.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 941.2 crore for the 13th day in a row.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 48,192.2 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.