FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Eight Straight Day

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 628.1 crore, according to National Stock Exchange data.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors continued buying for the 20th straight day with the purchase of Rs 350.6 crore worth of Indian stocks.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 1,053 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2022.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 126 points, or 0.21%, higher at 61,294.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 35 points, or 0.19%, to close at 18,232.55.