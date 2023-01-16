FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 17th Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the 17th day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 750.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 685.7 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Jan. 5.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 18,169.7 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.