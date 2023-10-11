FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 16th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the 16th consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 421.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers on Wednesday for the 14th straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,032 crore, the NSE data showed.

In the last 16 sessions, FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 27,949 crore while DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 20,173.5 crore, according to NSE data.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1.13 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.