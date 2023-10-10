ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 15th Straight Session
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,005.5 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 15th consecutive session on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,005.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 13th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,963.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1.14 lakh crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 567 points up, or 0.87%, at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 178 points, or 0.91%, higher at 19,689.85.
