FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 14th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,244.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 830.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 95,494 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.