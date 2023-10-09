ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 14th Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.8 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th consecutive session on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 997.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 12th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,661.3 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,12...
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 12th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,661.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,12,792 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 483 points down, or 0.73%, at 65,512.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points lower, or 0.72%, at 19,512.35.
