FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 14th Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the 14th day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,208.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,430.6 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Jan. 5.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December 2022, but have remained net sellers of Rs 13,334.1 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.