FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 12th Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net sellers for the 12th day in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 203.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,723.8 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Thursday.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December 2022, but have remained net sellers of Rs 8,016.6 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.