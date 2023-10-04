FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 11th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,424 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers on Wednesday for the ninth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,769.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

In the last 11 sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 23,569.5 crore, while the DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 13212.2 crore, as per the NSE data.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,16,815 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.