FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 10th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 10th consecutive day on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,034.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers on Tuesday for the eighth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,361 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,17,651 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.