FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The 10th Straight Day

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities for the 10th day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,449.5 crore, according to National Stock Exchange data.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors snapped their 21-day buying streak to turn net sellers of Indian stocks worth Rs 194.1 crore on Thursday

Foreign institutions net bought Indian equities worth Rs 14,398.8 crore in December but have remained net sellers of Rs 1,053 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.5% lower at 60,353.27, while the Nifty 50 eased 0.28% to close at 17,992.15