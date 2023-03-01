ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Sixth Straight Day
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 424.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the sixth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,498.9 crore.So far in 2023, foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian stocks worth Rs 52,980.21...
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 424.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the sixth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,498.9 crore.
So far in 2023, foreign institutions have remained net sellers of Indian stocks worth Rs 52,980.21 crore.
The Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the Nifty was 147 points, or 0.85%, higher at 17,450.90.
