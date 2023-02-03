FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 932.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,264.7 crore for the 10th day in a row.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 43,677.3 crore worth of Indian stocks so far in 2023.