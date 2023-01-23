FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers for the second straight day on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 219.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 434.9 for the second day, according to NSE data.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 20,099.9 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.