FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 16th Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks worth Rs 2,422.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,953.4 crore, after snapping out of a 21-day buying streak on Jan. 5.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 17,419.1 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.