FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 13th Straight Session
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 90.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 783.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,12,521 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 364 points, or 0.55% at 65,995.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 108 points, or 0.55% higher at 19,653.50.
